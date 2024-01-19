Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC’s Rs 10 circular services fare to be hiked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will hike the rate of its popular Rs 10 city circular ride to make the service more profitable, said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. He said the rate revision is inevitable as the KSRTC finds the service unfeasible.
The KSRTC management and Antony Raju, who preceded the minister had approved the city circular project for its popularity and revenue generation. However, Ganesh said the rate was fixed to make the service popular among people.
“The rate was kept low not because of its demand. People will be ready to pay money for a good service. It is evident from the popularity of Vande Bharat trains that are charging premium rates. I cannot be a part of any project that causes loss to the government,” he said after launching the double-decker electric bus of KSRTC-Swift at Anayara on Thursday.
According to him, the low rates caused revenue loss to other KSRTC and private buses and autorickshaws in the routes where the circular services are operated.
The minister also plans to redeploy the buses as part of overhauling trips in the capital.
Swift has received two double-decker electric buses from Switch Mobility of Hinduja Group under the Smart City project.
The transport minister said the buses will be used for city tours in collaboration with the tourism department. “People’s interest towards tourism has picked up post-pandemic. These buses will be used for tourism purposes,” said Ganesh Kumar
Double the joy
The double-decker electric bus, costing Rs 2.01 crore, has a capacity of 65 seats. The upper deck can seat 36 passengers, while the lower deck can accommodate 29 passengers. The bus can travel nearly 120-150km with each battery charging. It will also have five surveillance cameras, a stop button, a music system and a mobile charging facility.