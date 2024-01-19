Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC’s Rs 10 circular services fare to be hiked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will hike the rate of its popular Rs 10 city circular ride to make the service more profitable, said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. He said the rate revision is inevitable as the KSRTC finds the service unfeasible.

The KSRTC management and Antony Raju, who preceded the minister had approved the city circular project for its popularity and revenue generation. However, Ganesh said the rate was fixed to make the service popular among people.

“The rate was kept low not because of its demand. People will be ready to pay money for a good service. It is evident from the popularity of Vande Bharat trains that are charging premium rates. I cannot be a part of any project that causes loss to the government,” he said after launching the double-decker electric bus of KSRTC-Swift at Anayara on Thursday.

According to him, the low rates caused revenue loss to other KSRTC and private buses and autorickshaws in the routes where the circular services are operated.