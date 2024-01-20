CPM will not protect Veena, she doesn’t want it, says Govindan

“When the board accused Exalogic of not paying the GST, the latter submitted the documents. Congress leaders received crores from CMRL without receipt, but the board, without any objection, admitted it as reliable material, and gave tax exemption. However, it was not ready to accept the documents that prove the fund transfer (between Exalogic and CMRL) was as per law,” Govindan said.

He said not a single LDF leader received payments. “Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that the PV (mentioned in a CMRL official’s note) is not him,” he said.

‘Two different cases’

On the party taking interest in a case involving the CM’s daughter, even as it did not defend the son of the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the former CPM secretary, in a similar situation a few years back, Govindan said the two cases were entirely different. “In his son’s case, Kodiyeri himself had said neither he nor the party will extend any help,” he said.