Destitute rescued from Thrissur dies while under treatment in MCH

KOCHI : Mahesh Iyer, who was rescued from the pavement near the Thrissur KSRTC bus stand after TNIE published a photograph showing his condition, is no more. He was 48.

Mahesh passed away on Thursday night while under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha. A decision is yet to be made on his funeral.

The sad state of Mahesh was captured by TNIE chief photographer T P Sooraj. The photo published on January 5 showed an emaciated man lying on the street with bleeding wounds on his leg. After the photo went viral on WhatsApp groups, Theruvoram Murugan, a social worker, came forward to take care of Mahesh.

“It was after a lot of effort that he was able to get treatment at the Alappuzha medical college. It took the intervention of the Alappuzha District Legal Services Authority sub-judge/secretary Pramod Murali for him to get admitted to the MCH,” Murugan said.