Digital survey of landholdings, crops begins in Alappuzha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crops grown on all landholdings - be it a coconut tree or vegetable orchard in your backyard or a vast paddy cultivation - are set to enter government records. The first-ever digital crop survey began in Alappuzha district a few days ago.

It is part of a nationwide programme to collect details of crops grown on all landholdings during different cropping seasons. About 299 villages in three districts – Palakkad, Wayanad and Alappuzha – will be surveyed in the pilot phase.