Hand-chopping case: NIA starts grilling prime accused

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday started grilling Savad who chopped off the hand of professor T J Joseph following a question paper row at Newmans College, Thodupuzha, in July 2010. The NIA Court in Kochi granted nine days’ custody of Savad to the national agency on Friday. Savad was produced at NIA Court around 11 am.
The NIA submitted before the court that Savad is the prime accused and has to be interrogated in connection with the hand-chopping case and for identifying those who helped him remain underground for thirteen years. NIA sought his custody for 14 days. However, the court decided to grant only nine days’ custody till January 27. He was later shifted to the NIA office in Kochi where the interrogation is progressing.