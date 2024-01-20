‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ in textbooks: Centre rejects Kerala’s call for rethink

“India’s Constitution recognises both ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ as the official names of the country, which can be used interchangeably. NCERT duly acknowledges this spirit as enshrined in our Constitution and does not differentiate between the two,” Pradhan said in his reply to Sivankutty.

The Social Science committee of NCERT -- chaired by historian Prof C I Isaac -- had suggested that ‘India’ should be called ‘Bharat’ in all social science textbooks up to Class XII.

Justifying the panel’s recommendation, Pradhan said NCERT has been designated as an academic authority to lay down the curriculum and evaluation procedure for elementary education. “NCERT adopts a broad and widespread consultative approach for developing its curriculum framework, syllabus and textbooks,” the union minister said.

In the wake of the NCERT panel’s recommendation, Sivankutty had written to Pradhan in October last year urging him to intervene and review the proposal to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks. Sivankutty said preserving the status quo in this matter was in the “best interests of our educational system and the unity of our diverse nation.”