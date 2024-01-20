Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar’s stance on e-buses leaves many in shock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : By airing doubts on the feasibility of electric buses, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has stirred up a hornet’s nest. His statement has not been received well by those supporting the use of e-buses for public transport and the green policy of the state government.

On Friday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan dismissed the minister’s stand. On questions about the move to hike the minimum fare of electric buses and a policy shift on such vehicles, he said that no decision would be taken that goes against public interest . “The government will clear the air,” Govindan told reporters.

Taking strong exception to Ganesh Kumar’s remark, former Thiruvananthapuram mayor and MLA V K Prasanth said, “The KSRTC should focus on putting in place a proper system for maintaining electric buses and making itself profitable.”