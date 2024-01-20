Kudumbashree Mission to open five premium cafes this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move, Kudumbashree Mission – after the raging success of budget-friendly eateries – is venturing into a chain of premium segment branded hotels titled ‘Premium Kudumbashree Cafe’ in the state. Five premium cafes will be opened in the state this month and the statewide official launch will be held at Angamaly in Ernakulam on January 27 by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh.

The plan is to open premium cafes at tourist destinations, national highways and other busy areas across the state. “The stint of Kudumbashree in the food industry has been very successful since its launch. We have managed to flourish in the catering and budget-friendly eateries segment and now it’s time to take the next big step. The cafes will have ample parking space, landscaped areas, premium furniture and high-quality food,” said an official associated with the project.

Five premium cafes will be launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The premium cafe in Thiruvananthapuram will be coming up near Padnamanabha Swamy Temple and according to officials, it will be a pure-vegetarian cafe. It is learned that various locations are being identified across the state through district mission offices. “The project being submitted will be vetted and approved by a technical committee,” an official said.