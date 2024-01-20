LDF terms RoC report absurd, alleges media witch-hunt of Veena

KANNUR: LDF convenor E P Jayarajan on Friday termed the report of the Registrar of Companies (RoC) over transactions between Exalogic Solutions, owned by the chief minister’s daughter Veena, and CMRL as absurd, and accused the media of engaging in a witch-hunt against Veena and “hunting down womanhood.”
Saying the RoC report was not a court verdict, Jayarajan also accused central agencies of harbouring a political motive in the entire matter.
“There is no need to drag the CM’s name into it all. The allegations against him and his family are politically motivated. People will give a fitting reply to these baseless charges,” Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur. He alleged that the Centre and Congress in Kerala were using the matter for political advantage.
Lashing out at the media, Jayarajan said, “What we are seeing now is not good media behaviour. It is media witch-hunt.” “Won’t you (the media) let a girl (Veena) live? How long have you been hunting down Veena? So many people have been conducting business in Kerala. So many smart girls are working in the IT sector. Here, a smart girl starts a business, and you are not allowing her to do so,” Jayarajan said.
Continuing his tirade, he said, “What wrong has she done? You have been hunting her down. You have been hunting down womanhood. If any wrong has taken place, legal steps can be initiated. However, that’s not what’s happening here. The media is acting on behalf of the Congress and BJP and trying to spread allegations.”
He said when he was minister, he had led the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. “I know everything about it. On what basis have you been levelling charges against the CM? When you level allegations against the CM of Kerala, there needs to be some truth in it,” he said.