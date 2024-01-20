LDF terms RoC report absurd, alleges media witch-hunt of Veena

“There is no need to drag the CM’s name into it all. The allegations against him and his family are politically motivated. People will give a fitting reply to these baseless charges,” Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur. He alleged that the Centre and Congress in Kerala were using the matter for political advantage.

Lashing out at the media, Jayarajan said, “What we are seeing now is not good media behaviour. It is media witch-hunt.” “Won’t you (the media) let a girl (Veena) live? How long have you been hunting down Veena? So many people have been conducting business in Kerala. So many smart girls are working in the IT sector. Here, a smart girl starts a business, and you are not allowing her to do so,” Jayarajan said.