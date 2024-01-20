Literature has power to burn empires: Kanimozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even today, literature has the might to burn empires just like Kannaki in the epic work ‘Chilappathikaram,’ said DMK MP Kanimozhi.

She was speaking after releasing a collection of poems by Prabha Varma, media secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Kannaki’s trinket had also burnt injustices along with Madhura. It was the anger of women that remained suppressed for centuries. In the present day also poetry has that power,” she said.