Makaravilakku pilgrimage nears end at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple

PATHANAMTHITTA : Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple which was opened on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival will be closed at 6 am on January 21 (Sunday).

Devotees’ entry will be permitted till Saturday and darshan will be allowed only till 10 pm. ‘Neyyabhishekam’ ritual was held at 9 am on Friday.

‘Guruthi’ ritual, the annual offering held to seek the blessings of the Hill Gods of Lord Ayyappa, will be conducted near Malikappuram temple on Saturday. It will be held after the closure of the Sreekovil of Lord Ayyappa temple at 10 pm.