Marriage on cards? You can’t ‘afford’ to miss Green Park

ALAPPUZHA : Weddings are special. They are also an expensive affair with everything, from the venue and food to the dresses and decorations, driving up expenses.

For economically-backward families who struggle financially in arranging the wedding of their dreams, the Fr Davis Chiramel Charitable Trust has come up with a solution – a Green Park auditorium.

Opened at Koratty in Thrissur, the open auditorium is apt for financially-distressed families looking for a space to organise marriages or other big events. Trust chairman Rajan Thomas said there is also a cloth bank at the location, where high-quality dresses for the bride and the groom are available.