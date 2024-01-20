Pet African gray parrot flies off in Thiruvananthapuram, owner gives ‘missing ad’ in newspaper

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A newspaper advertisement on Friday caught the attention of many, especially pet lovers. It announced the missing of “Pappu”, a one-year-old male Congo African gray parrot from the house of Vishnu Mohan, a Thiruvananthapuram resident. That was the name he had given his pet.

“The parrot came out of the house when we opened the door and flew to a street light where it encountered crows. Scared, the bird flew away,” Vishnu says.

The bird was reared mostly in a cage and is unfamiliar with the world outside the home, he says. “It would repeat whatever we said,” he remembers fondly.

Fruits and A-19 powder were its food. The advertisement on the parrot promised a reward for those who passed information on Pappu.