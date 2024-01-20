Preferential treatment for Veena? Differences crop up within the Left

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a departure from the past, senior CPM leaders seem to be falling over each other in their eagerness to defend the chief minister’s daughter, Veena T, whose company Exalogic Solutions is accused of serious irregularities and violations in its transactions with CMRL.
When then party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son was embroiled in legal tangles a few years ago, the CPM meticulously distanced itself from Bineesh Kodiyeri, even as it rallied behind Kodiyeri senior. “If any individual has done anything wrong he has to face the music,” was how Kodiyeri himself responded when central agencies zeroed in on his son. The stark contrast in the handling of the two incidents has not gone down well with CPM’s LDF partners as well as with party cadre.
Of late, the party’s approach towards such issues has changed, observed a senior CPI leader. “Kodiyeri used to be different compared to other leaders. Earlier, the CPM’s stand was that those who erred should face the music. The CM himself had made it clear more than once. But now it’s all changed. It seems some are more equal,” he quipped.
The sentiment is shared by a section within the CPM too. Even as the party tries to explain that both situations differ and hence cannot be compared, they feel that the difference in the party’s approach is too conspicuous to go unnoticed. The party should have made it clear earlier that Veena would individually fight the litigation. Instead of countering attempts to link the issue with the CM, a few senior party leaders have been needlessly trying to defend Veena.
“There seems to be no inner party discussions (within CPM) now. When an issue came up against his son, Kodiyeri took a stance that protected the party’s interests. On the other hand, Pinarayi has been maintaining a studied silence, thereby sending out a wrong message,” observed Left commentator N M Pearson.
‘Both issues can’t be compared’
“It clearly smacks of double standards. This irony is sure to weaken the party, when it may have to take a stance on similar issues in future,” said Pearson.
The CPM leadership, however, feels that both issues cannot be compared. “In the first instance, Kodiyeri’s son was involved and the party felt that he be held accountable. In this case, there’s a deliberate attempt by the Sangh parivar to target Pinarayi, the Left government and the CPM. The party is trying to thwart such attempts to attack the CM and the government,” said CPM Politburo member M A Baby.