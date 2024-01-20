Preferential treatment for Veena? Differences crop up within the Left

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a departure from the past, senior CPM leaders seem to be falling over each other in their eagerness to defend the chief minister’s daughter, Veena T, whose company Exalogic Solutions is accused of serious irregularities and violations in its transactions with CMRL.

When then party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son was embroiled in legal tangles a few years ago, the CPM meticulously distanced itself from Bineesh Kodiyeri, even as it rallied behind Kodiyeri senior. “If any individual has done anything wrong he has to face the music,” was how Kodiyeri himself responded when central agencies zeroed in on his son. The stark contrast in the handling of the two incidents has not gone down well with CPM’s LDF partners as well as with party cadre.