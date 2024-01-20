Survey identifies 5,412 water birds in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kadinamkulam wetlands registered the highest bird count in the district, totalling 1,302 birds across 31 different species. This count encompassed notable sightings, including a sizable flock of 102 Asian Openbills, 21 Whimbrels, 335 Little Cormorants and 107 Indian Cormorants. Punchakkari and Vellayani lake, recognised as bird hotspots in the city, recorded counts of 363 and 453 birds respectively, featuring 38 species each.

The Poovar estuary and beach reported new additions compared to the previous year, such as Lesser-crested Tern, Gull-billed Tern, Brown-headed Gull, Lesser black-backed Gull, and Black-headed Gull. The survey teams have reported habitat degradation due to human interventions and soaring temperatures have impacted the bird population in the district.