Survey identifies 5,412 water birds in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A waterbird survey conducted as part of the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2024 has exhibited a consistent count in Thiruvananthapuram district. The survey that covered eleven wetlands across the district renowned for hosting water birds recorded 5,412 birds representing seventy species, including 33 migratory ones. As many as 62 volunteers participated in the survey conducted jointly by WWF-India and the social forestry division of the forest department here.
The Kadinamkulam wetlands registered the highest bird count in the district, totalling 1,302 birds across 31 different species. This count encompassed notable sightings, including a sizable flock of 102 Asian Openbills, 21 Whimbrels, 335 Little Cormorants and 107 Indian Cormorants. Punchakkari and Vellayani lake, recognised as bird hotspots in the city, recorded counts of 363 and 453 birds respectively, featuring 38 species each.
The Poovar estuary and beach reported new additions compared to the previous year, such as Lesser-crested Tern, Gull-billed Tern, Brown-headed Gull, Lesser black-backed Gull, and Black-headed Gull. The survey teams have reported habitat degradation due to human interventions and soaring temperatures have impacted the bird population in the district.
Assistant conservator of the social forestry division Saju S Nair said necessary action will be initiated by the social forestry division to implement conservation measures for the protection of these birds.