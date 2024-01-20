Tribal farmers persevere as millet cultivation booms in Attappadi

PALAKAD : The past seven years have been productive for the government’s Millet Village scheme.

Mooted in 2013 at the height of infant deaths in tribal regions – 31 deaths were reported that year – the programme aimed at ensuring that tribal residents eat nutritious food that they grew.

Officials said the joint initiative of the agriculture and scheduled tribes development departments gathered steam in 2017. And in seven years, millet cultivation in Attappadi under the project grew from 150 acres in 40 tribal settlements in 2017 to 950 acres in the first season now. Around 1,220 tribal farmers from 97 settlements are cultivating millets at Attappadi now.

The tribals prefer growing finger millets (ragi), great millets (sorghum, cholam) and little millets (chama) as well as foxtail millets (thina), kodo millets (varagu), barnyard millets (kuthiravali), kambu and mani cholam.

“I am part of a group of 60 tribals who are cultivating millets on 30 acres at Kollakadavu. We began millet cultivation in 2018 following awareness sessions by officials. Farming has been systematic since,” said Selvan, 36, from Kollakadavu tribal settlement in Attappadi. He said there were just 12 members in the group initially.