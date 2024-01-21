3,000 dumpsites set for ‘green’ lease of life in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Come Wednesday, around 3,000 garbage dumpsites across the state will get a lease of life -- as clean and green spaces. In a commendable initiative, student volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) have joined hands to transform such dumpsites into ‘Sneharamam Parks’.

Conceived as part of the the local self-government department’s ‘Malinya Muktha NavaKerala Campaign, the work to transform these spots to parks — where people can spend their leisure time — began last August.

Around 3,500 NSS units across the state took part in the initiative, which was taken up under the ‘Haritham Nirmalam’ project of the higher secondary department.

“Around 2,640 Sneharamam Parks are ready and they will be thrown open to the public on Wednesday. The work on 240 parks is in the finishing stages and will be completed soon,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu said on Saturday.

The NSS units identified the garbage dumpsites in their areas, which could be converted into beautiful green spaces for the public. The objective of the initiative was to strengthen the involvement of NSS units in ensuring responsible waste management in the community. In an effort to maintain them as clean spaces where the public can come and spend some quality time, the NSS volunteers have set up ‘pachathuruth’, wall art, vertical garden, park and installations at these spots.

The state-wide inauguration of ‘Sneharamam Parks’ will be held at Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, at 11am on Wednesday. Bindu and LSGD Minister M B Rajesh will attend.