Congress march to Kerala Industries minister Rajeev’s office turns violent

KOCHI : A protest march taken out by Congress workers to Industries Minister P Rajeev’s office in Kalamassery on Saturday turned violent as police used water cannons to disperse the protestors. The protest was taken out demanding the resignation of Rajeev in the wake of his name being mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Kerala High Court that he had recommended the release of a bogus loan from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank while serving as CPM Ernakulam district secretary.

Over 100 protestors took part in the march organized by the Congress Kalamassery constituency committee.