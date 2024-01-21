Kerala: Fed up with torture and financial difficulties, Karuvannur investor seeks euthanasia

THRISSUR : At a time when the administrative panel appointed by the state government to streamline the activities of the scam-hit Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank is making big claims, an investor who has deposited a large chunk of his hard-earned money in the bank has sent letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Supreme Court seeking permission for mercy death as he is suffering from serious health issues.

Joshy Antony underwent about 22 surgeries as a tumour was spotted in his head. When his medical emergency was reported in the media, the bank sanctioned him Rs 12 lakh. However, the remaining Rs 85 lakh is still with the Karuvannur Bank and Joshy has been running from pillar to post to get it back.

“I had to borrow money to avail of treatment and undergo surgeries. My daughter and wife had to face the questions from people regarding my health condition. As my family members, including my sisters, deposited their money in the bank, they are not even visiting us as they feel cheated,” said Joshy, adding that despite repeated requests bank authorities turned a blind eye.

On top of the long wait for money, he had to face threats and foul language from party workers in pay groups, he said.

“I am a Communist and I don’t have to prove it to anyone. But the kind of torture I am facing only because I deposited funds in Karuvannur Bank is horrible and I can’t stand it. I don’t have any fear to die, but I want to expose their fraud,” he added.