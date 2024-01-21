Kerala: Lakhs participate in DYFI’s human chain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Lakhs of people joined hands from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in a 651-km-long human chain organized by the DYFI in protest against the Central government’s neglect toward Kerala. While DYFI All-India president A A Rahim stood as the first link of the chain at Kasaragod railway station, LDF convener E P Jayarajan was the last link in front of the Raj Bhavan. The human chain was formed at 5 pm on Saturday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, senior leaders S Ramachandran Pillai, M A Baby, E P Jayarajan, and DYFI general secretary Himaghnaraj Bhattacharyya were present in front of Raj Bhavan. Although Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM ministers did not participate in the human chain, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena T took part in the protest. Inaugurating a public meeting, Govindan accused the Central government of challenging the people of Kerala by declaring an economic embargo against the state.

“Because of the Central government’s adamant stance, the state government could not distribute benefits to people. Although the LDF government wanted to increase the social security pension every year, it could not do so. The CM, cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs will stage a protest in New Delhi. However, the opposition UDF is staying away from the protest in the name of party politics,” he said.