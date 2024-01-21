Kerala: Poor maintenance, regulations take sheen off artificial turfs in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having sprung up in the nooks and crannies of the state over the past few years, artificial turfs have lost fizz. Reason: poor maintenance, stringent regulations – including night-time restriction and license renewal – imposed by local self-governments, and in some areas, ‘more supply than demand’.

A majority of the sports turfs, mostly small-sized football fields that sometimes double up as cricket fields, started operations during the pandemic period and received good patronage as many sports enthusiasts were working from home. But when the working arrangements changed post-pandemic, the numbers of people playing on the artificial turfs decreased drastically. And many such sports facilities have been shut down over the past couple of years.

According to the statistics available with the local self-government department, as many as 2,400 new turfs were opened during the period 2020-21. But only 350 new turfs were opened during the 2022-23 period. While many were closed down, many are on the verge of closure. The validity of the license for the turfs is one year and many turfs in the state have not even renewed their licenses in the past two years, a source with the LSG department said.

The office-bearers of the Trivandrum Turfs Association say that around 30% of the artificial turfs were closed down in the past two years, with many more struggling to survive. Given the circumstances, the turf owners from various districts are planning to form a statewide association to ensure the welfare of those struggling among them. The association said most of the turfs shut down were in the Malabar region as there was “more supply than demand”.

Rajeev Krishnakurukkal, who owns a cricket club in Thiruvananthapuram, says only those turfs owned and managed by financially sound owners are holding on.

“Many medium and small turfs are on the verge of closure. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, 25% of the turfs have been closed down. This is mainly because of a lack of maintenance,” says Rajeev, who plays on artificial turfs. The artificial grass on the turf needs to be replaced every six months, he says.

“But many turf owners couldn’t do it because of the low revenue post-pandemic. They are unable to meet even operational costs. The other issue is that the players suffered injuries because of the poor condition of the turfs. That too prompted sports enthusiasts to keep away from the turfs,” Rajeev pointed out.

Akhil H S, the owner of Ozone Turf at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram district and a member of the Trivandrum Turfs Association, says, “During the pandemic, there was a lifestyle change as people were concerned about their health and hence focused on improving their fitness. Moreover, many of them were inside houses. But that is not the situation now. Our association also met the city corporation recently requesting the authorities not to impose more restrictions.”