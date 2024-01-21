Kerala: Rebel priests not to read synod circular on Unified holy mass today

KOCHI : The Archdiocesan Protection Committee of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy has decided not to read the circular issued by the Syro-Malabar Church’s synod of bishops, which called for the acceptance of a new uniform liturgy, and asked the priests to read it in their parishes on January 21.

In a statement, Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesman for the Archdiocesan Protection Committee, said an overwhelming majority of the priests and the laity in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy are opposed to the implementation of the new uniform holy mass. He said the circular by synod of bishops, issued on January 13, had not considered the petitions submitted by the priests and the laity of the Archeparchy against the uniform holy mass.

The decision to implement the uniform holy mass was taken after “misguiding the Pope and violating Church procedures,” it said. “The Archeparchy will not change its stance as the synod is trying to impose its decision through a circular instead of providing a convincing reply to thousands of petitions given by priests and laity,” said the statement.

In a joint appeal on January 13, signed by 49 bishops, including the Syro-Malabar Church’s new Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, who was the first signatory, the synod said the Holy Mass should be celebrated in a uniform manner throughout the Church. It asked all churches to read out the circular on January 21.

The Archdiocesan Protection Committee, which met at the Renewal Centre at Kaloor, said priests are not concerned about the punishment or action that would come if they celebrate the Holy Mass facing the laity.