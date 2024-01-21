Kerala: Vegetarian powerlifter in record books

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Bhaskar Sreeram, a 27-year-old powerlifter hailing from the capital, has achieved a remarkable fete by becoming the youngest vegetarian classic powerlifter to win the state championship.

He has bagged the record recognized by the Incredible Book of Records for competing in the 120-kg category and securing a gold medal in the state powerlifting championship held in Kottayam in March 2016.

On Saturday, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman handed over the record certificate to Bhaskar Sreeram.

Hailing from a Tamil Brahmin family from West Fort in the capital, Bhasker Sreeram started powerlifting at the age of 14 and has won over 50 medals in various powerlifting championships held at district, state and university levels.

“There is a notion that it’s impossible to do powerlifting following a vegetarian diet. I want to change this,” said Bhaskar.