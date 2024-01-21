Kerala Youth Congress state President Rahul Mamkootathil booked in another case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil has been slapped with another case as the Poojappura police booked him for unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the march organized by the outfit upon his release from Poojappura prison on Wednesday.

Rahul has been listed as the second accused while Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Shajeer is the first accused. Apart from them, twelve other Youth Congress leaders and 200 members, who could be identified, were booked.

The Youth Congress had accorded a rousing reception to Rahul after he was released from prison on Wednesday night. The CJM Court and the Additional Sessions Court granted bail to Rahul in two different cases registered in connection with the DGP office march and the Secretariat march paving the way for his release.

Rahul was welcomed by an array of Congress leaders, including MLAs Shafi Parambil and P C Vishnunadh. However, none of the MLAs were booked in this case. The Youth Congress members had taken out a march in front of the prison after Rahul’s release. Addressing the gathering, Rahul had come down heavily on CM Pinarayi Vijayan and said that despite police high-handedness, Youth Congress protest against the CM and the state government will continue.