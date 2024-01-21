Megna to be first student from Kerala to host Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

KOZHIKODE : Megna N Nath, a class 11 student of Kozhikode Kendriya Vidyalaya, will host the Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’ event. She will be the first student from Kerala to host the program. Megna will be joined by Ananya Jyoti of Varanasi Kendriya Vidyalaya. Megna was the best performer at the Youth Parliament competition held at both the state- and south India level. Last year, she topped the 10th board exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The presenters of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' were selected from female students from different parts of the country based on a three-minute video presentation.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The seventh edition will be held on January 29 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.