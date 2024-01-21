Ram temple dedication: Kollam native to be part of mohiniyattam showcase

KOLLAM : A Kollam native will be part of the cultural festivities organized as part of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration. J P Bharathi, a final-year BA student of Delhi’s Daulat Ram College, will perform mohiniyattam along with acclaimed exponent Deepti Omchery Bhalla and five other Malayalis.

The 20-year-old was in Kollam on January 14 when she received Deepti Omchery’s unexpected invite for the performance. Bharathi commenced practice upon returning to Delhi on January 19.

“We will showcase mohiniyattam during the cultural event as part of the Ram temple consecration. I was on vacation in Kollam when I received a call from Deepti Omchery about the exciting opportunity. Although I missed two practice sessions, I put in the hours – from 10am to 5pm daily – to keep up to speed. We are now in the finals stages of practice,” shared Bharathi.

With 15 years of experience in classical dance, Bharathi is well versed in kuchipudi, bharatnatyam and mohiniyattam. A student of Rajendran, based in Kollam, Bharathi, a ‘kalathilakam’ at the 2015 CBSE state kalolsavam, achieved acclaim at university dance competitions, National School of Drama festivals, and other prestigious events. She has also honed her skills in monologue and theatre.

On January 22, Bharathi and her fellow dancers will leave for Ayodhya, where they will perform on January 24.