Youth files plaint against Kerala CPI leader P Raju for swindling Rs 45 Lakhs

KOCHI : A Kodungalloor native has lodged a police complaint against P Raju, former district secretary of CPI Ernakulam district committee, and three of his aides. The complaint is that Raju and his associates swindled Rs 45 lakh from him promising assistance to start a vegetable dealership business. The complaint was filed by Ahamed Raseen at Palarivattom Police Station against Raju and his close aides Dhaneesh, Vithul and C V Sai.

Police are yet to register a case claiming that a preliminary probe is being conducted into the incident. According to the complainant, Raju and his aides lured him into investing money in the business of procuring vegetables from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and supplying them to Horticorp two years ago. The complainant was running a car-related business in Kochi when he was approached by the close aides of Raju. A meeting in this regard with Raju was held at the CPI office in Kochi, he claimed.

They convinced the complainant that Raju had considerable clout in Horticorp as the CPI was handling the agriculture portfolio in the cabinet then. It was promised that Raju would be able to clear the bills without any delay. According to the complainant, on the directive of Raju, he ventured into the vegetable business and handed over Rs 62 lakh to Raju through his driver Dhaneesh.