BJP using Lord Ram for political gains: IUML

KOZHIKODE: IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has said the BJP is misusing Lord Ram for political gains. Inaugurating the Maha Rally organised by the Muslim Youth League here on Sunday, he said Lord Ram is respected by all.

“The IUML is not against Ram Temple, but the party is exposing the political game played by the BJP. Those who are ruling the party are spreading hatred and are using Ram temple for the purpose,” Thangal said.

He said the INDIA front should be strengthened to maintain democracy in the country. “The aim of defeating BJP will materialise if all the democratic forces join hands,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan congratulated the IUML for having taken a wise decision on the Ram temple issue.

“The party could have fallen prey to extremist elements. But the leadership of Sadiq Ali Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty never allowed that and they followed the tradition of Panakkad Syed Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal in that regard,” he said. Satheesan said both the BJP and the CPM are trying to weaken the Congress.

“The aim of the BJP is a Congress-free India and the state unit of the CPM is also working in the same direction,” he said.

The IUML is a trusted partner of the UDF, Satheesan added. Telangana Panchayati Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty, E T Muhammad Basheer, Dr M K Muneer and K M Shaji were among those who spoke.

Youth League president Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, general secretary P K Firoz and treasurer P Ismail led the rally that began from Sarovaram.