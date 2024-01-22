Eating cake will not puncture Islamic faith: MK Muneer

KOZHIKODE: Eating a piece of cake or having Onasadya will not adversely affect one’s faith, said IUML state secretariat member MK Muneer on Sunday.

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘Muslim in Plural Society’ organised by the Wafy Alumni Association in Kozhikode, the Koduvally MLA said Muslims should understand the sentiments of people of other faiths when they (Muslims) publicly declare that they will not participate in the celebrations of other religions. The seminar was organised against the backdrop of the social media attacks on IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal over his participation in a Christmas celebration. Though the speakers at the seminar did not mention the incident specifically, they felt such developments were the outcome of a wrong interpretation of the scriptures.

“Muslims are portrayed as intolerant people when scriptures are taken out of context and interpreted,” Muneer said, adding the challenge is to live in a plural society even while protecting the identity.

He said Muslims never decide that they will not attend the marriage functions of other religions though they are conducted as per different religious rites. “We have a problem. We celebrate others attending our events, but will never allow it if it is the other way round,” he said.