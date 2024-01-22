PETA complaint helps prevent mass rooster sacrifice at Kozhikode temple

KOZHIKODE: Mass sacrifice of roosters at a temple in Kozhikode, allegedly planned by residents and others last week, was prevented, thanks to timely action by the PETA, police and government officials.

Based on a video it received, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-India came to know that some residents and a section of members of the Sree Puthari Chathoth temple, located at Kunnummakkara at Chombala, Vadakara, were planning to sacrifice several roosters as part of an annual ritual during the temple festival on January 17. Swinging into action, PETA members worked with the Kozhikode rural SP and the Vadakara revenue divisional officer (RDO), to prevent it.

In an order, the RDO directed the temple management and SHO of the Edachery police station, under which the temple falls, to ensure no animals are sacrificed there.

The video, sent to PETA by one of the residents of Chombala, showed a rooster sacrifice being performed at the temple in 2023.

“PETA-India commends the Kozhikode rural police and the RDO, Vadakara, for taking steps to ensure the illegal sacrifice did not take place,” said Meet Ashar, PETA-India’s cruelty case division legal advisor and manager. “Just as human sacrifice is treated as murder, (and) at a time when India is launching space missions, the archaic practice of animal sacrifice must end,” he said.