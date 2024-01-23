A heavy blow to state’s rich cultural heritage: Kerala HC

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the allegations against the accused in the 2022 Elanthoor human sacrifice case, if true, would deal a heavy blow to the rich cultural heritage and 100% literacy boasted by Kerala, ‘God’s own country’.

“If the allegations are proven, the accused, male or female, is not worthy of being called ‘human being’,” Justice Sophy Thomas said while dismissing the bail plea of third accused Laila Bhagawal Singh.

As per the prosecution, the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy, and under the guise of human sacrifice to appease Goddess ‘Kali’, brutally murdered Rosily, 48, a lottery ticket vendor, at the house of Bhagawal Singh and his wife Laila at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that she was a woman aged 59 years and has been behind bars since October 25, 2022. She said the probe is over and the final report filed, hence there was no need to detain her. However, the court said the way the accused persons allegedly committed the offence was shocking and beyond imagination. The final report reveals the petitioner allegedly arranged for preparing a pit to bury the body parts of the victim, cooked the dead woman’s private parts, and pledged the victim’s gold ring after the incident. Before killing Rosily, Laila took her nude photographs on her phone, said the report.

The court said granting bail to Laila it will affect societal peace and tranquillity.