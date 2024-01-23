ED summons: Kerala ex-FM Isaac to approach court if he gets further summons

KOCHI: Former finance minister Thomas Isaac has decided to approach the court in case the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sends further summons to appear for interrogation in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) masala bond Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

Isaac, on his Facebook page, posted reasons for not turning up for the ED interrogation.

In December 2023, the ED withdrew the summons after the Kerala High Court division bench stayed the single bench's decision allowing the ED to issue fresh summons to Isaac. Later, this month Isaac was given a summons twice and he did not turn up, the latest being to appear on Monday. In total, four summons were served to Isaac in the case by now.

Responding on his Facebook page, Isaac said that a detailed reply was given to ED's summons. He said the ED summons is against the essence of what the Kerala High Court directed the national agency not to do. "If the ED sends summons again on the same grounds, I will approach the court for protection," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Isaac, the present summons was to appear to give oral evidence regarding the issuance of the KIIFB Masala Bond and utilisation of the proceeds.