Kerala: 2.7 crore voters figure in final electoral roll; 2.88 lakh young voters newly enrolled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 5.75 lakh new voters have been enrolled in the electoral roll, taking the total number of electors in the state to 2.7 crore. The final state electoral roll for 2024 was published on January 22 after carrying out a special summary revision ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sanjay Kaul said the enrollment of young voters in the 18-19 age group saw a record increase of 1.74 lakh compared to last year's final electoral roll that had 1.14 lakh electors in this category.

"The number of young voters stood at 77,176 when the draft voters list was brought out on October 10, 2023. It increased significantly to 2.88 lakh when the final electoral roll was published," Kaul said.

He attributed the huge growth in young voter enrollment to the succcess of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program, better known as SVEEP, in the state.

The CEO said applications for fresh enrollment in the electoral roll will be accepted till the beginning of elections, and urged people to enroll if they have missed the earlier deadlines.

Kaul said purification of electoral roll has been carried out effectively in Kerala. Booth Level Officers visited houses and gathered information, including the details of deceased electors.

As many as said 3.75 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral roll, also taking into account the complaints and suggestions on the draft electoral roll published earlier.