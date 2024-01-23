KSEB unsure of power availability, state to feel heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Come summer season, KSEB will be forced to purchase power during peak hours at a whopping Rs 20 per unit instead of Rs 4.29, the rate as per the earlier cancelled Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). While the board will not go for tariff hike, it will impose additional burden on consumers under its favourite moniker, ‘surcharge’.

Meanwhile, a top KSEB official told TNIE that even if they agree to purchase power at exorbitant rates, there is no guarantee of availability.

“We called for 300MW purchase and could only get 200MW. The demand is so high that we will have to go for a higher purchase rate of Rs 20 per unit during peak hours. However, there is no guarantee we would be able to procure power even at that price,” said the official.

Despite the government reinstating the 450MW Power Purchase Agreement, cancelled by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) citing technical and procedural lapses last May, only Jindal Power Ltd has agreed to provide power at the previous rate of Rs 4.29 per unit. However, it will start receiving power only after coal allotment takes place at the national level.

The remaining two firms, Jhabua Power Ltd and Jindal Thermal Power Ltd, which had entered into an agreement with KSEB, have not agreed to provide power, affecting the board’s prospects.