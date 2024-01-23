‘Over 2.4 lakh pilgrims sought treatment during Sabarimala season’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department provided treatment to around 2.5 lakh pilgrims during the Sabarimala season. Close to 82,000 people sought treatment for respiratory problems while over 13,000 had heart problems. 231 pilgrims sought treatment for chest pain, 295 for injuries due to road accidents and 18 pilgrims for snake bite. As many as 7,278 pilgrims had to be admitted for treatment or observation.

The health department operated a special rescue van which was allowed to provide emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims up to Sannidhanam this time. 150 pilgrims sought emergency care provided through the rescue van. Health Minister Veena George appreciated all health workers for their exemplary service.

“The health department gave special emphasis on health care along with measures to prevent infectious disease and ensure food safety. Well-equipped dispensaries were set up in Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu (Swami Ayyappan Road), Neelimala and Appachimedu,” said the minister.

All hospitals were equipped with a defibrillator, ventilator and cardiac monitor system. Health centres at Pampa and Sannidhanam had fully equipped lab facilities, operation theatres and X-Ray facilities.

The department also set up special wards for pilgrims at Adoor General Hospital, Ranni Taluk Hospital, Tiruvalla District Hospital, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Perinad Community Health Centre in Ranni and Konni Medical College. A control room was set up at the Pampa Government Hospital to coordinate operations. Emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours were set up at 15 places along the route from Pampa to Sannidhanam and four places along the forest road.

Ambulances set up at Pampa, Nilakkal, Erumeli and other important places provided services to 470 pilgrims.