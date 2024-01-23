Rajeeve invites Stalin to join Kerala’s protest against Union govt in Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to attend a public protest organised under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre’s neglect towards the state in Delhi on February 8. Industries Minister P Rajeeve handed over the CM’s invitation to Stalin in Chennai on Monday.

During the meeting, Stalin said that the Union government’s policy of financially squeezing states should be unitedly opposed. Minister P Rajeev presented to Stalin the details of a petition filed by Kerala in the Supreme Court in this regard. “Union government is withholding the share due to the state. The Modi government is adopting a negative approach on all issues including project allocation, tax allocation, assistance to reduce revenue deficit, GST compensation and denying the right to borrow. Apart from Kerala, the Central government is adopting a policy of discrimination against all states ruled by non-BJP governments,” said Rajeeve. The presence of the TN’s chief minister is expected in Kerala’s protest, he said.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenaras and Chief Secretary Sivadas Meena also attended the meeting. The protest march is planned from Kerala House, Delhi, to Jantar Mandar at 11 am on February 8. Chief minister, ministers, MPs and MLAs will participate in the protest.