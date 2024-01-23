Samastha suspects IUML bid to clip its wings

KOZHIKODE : Apprehensions are growing in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama over the alleged attempts by the IUML to clip the wings of the Sunni organisation by targeting persons who are vocal supporters of the organisation. A series of incidents that occurred recently have strengthened the suspicion that the political party is attempting to drive a wedge in Samastha by neutralising some Sunni leaders and intimidating others.

A meeting of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) scheduled to be held at Valluvambram in Malappuram on January 18 was cancelled after the alleged intervention of some IUML leaders. SKSSF state general secretary Rasheed Faizi Vellayikkode was recently removed from the post he held in a madrassa. Faizi had made some comments which were interpreted as against the Panakkad family. Samastha believes that the threat to Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, who steadfastly stands with the organisation, is another attempt to silence its supporters.

In a statement issued here, Samastha leaders alleged that there is a concerted move to ‘boycott’ persons who stand with the decisions of the organisation. A statement signed by Samastha secretary Umar Faizi Mukkam, mushawara member Vakkod Moideenkutty Faizi, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu and others said such a move will have serious consequences.

The statement exhorted to stay vigilant against ‘those who are trying to sabotage communal harmony’ existing in society. It also demanded strong action against the person who threatened Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal. The Sunni leaders also expressed concern over the attempts to threaten those who are the pillars of strength of the organisation.

The statement alleged that there were moves to disrupt mahal and madrassa systems and foist false cases on religious leaders. The leaders said Samastha and its feeder organisations should be strengthened and the workers should stay united.

Though the immediate provocation for the statement is the threat to Mueen Ali Thangal, Samastha is concerned over the perceived attempts by the IUML to isolate those who stood by its president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.

Jiffiri Thangal rubbishes min’s statement

Samastha state president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal rejected Minister V Abdurrahman’s allegation that the IUML was trying to destroy Samastha. “I don’t believe that the IUML is attempting to damage Samastha. No one is capable of doing so,” he told reporters in Malappuram