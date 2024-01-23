Temporary stoppage for trains at Ettumanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Railways has decided to provide additional temporary stoppage for three trains at Ettumanoor for the convenience of pilgrim passengers during the annual festival at St Mary’s Forane Church, Athirampuzha.

Train no 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express and train no 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express will stop at Ettumanoor on Tuesday and Wednesday. Train no 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express will stop on Wednesday and Thursday.