32-day budget session to begin tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 10th session of the 15th Kerala assembly will begin on January 25 with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the state budget for 2024-25 on February 5, a Monday, unlike previous years when the state budget was presented on a Friday.

“The day has been selected at the finance minister’s convenience,” Speaker A N Shamseer told reporters while announcing the details about the upcoming assembly session.

“The session is convening mainly to pass the budget and some important Bills. It will be held for 32 days until March 27. The assembly will take up the debate on the motion of thanks from January 29 to 31. Discussion on the budget will be held from February 12 to 14. There will be no session between February 6 and 11,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF government’s protest led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, MPs and MLAs will be held in New Delhi on February 8.

UDF has sought a reschedule, and Shamseer said a decision will be taken after discussions with the government.

The assembly will also consider five important Bills. They are the Malabar Hindu Religious Charitable Institutions and Endowments Bill, 2024; Kerala Public Document Bill, 2024; Code of Criminal Procedure (second amendment) Bill, 2024; Kerala Cattle Breeding (amendment) Bill, 2024; and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University (amendment) Bill, 2024. Four ordinances will also be passed into Acts. They are the Kerala Panchayati Raj (amendment) Bill, 2024; Kerala Municipality (amendment) Bill, 2024; and Kerala State GST (amendment) Bill, 2024.

The speaker said politics and the issue of Khan not signing pending bills did not figure in the government’s discussions with the governor. Shamseer said if the Lok Sabha election is declared when the assembly is convened, future course of action will be taken after discussions with party leaders.

It is learnt the government is of the opinion that if this happens, the assembly will be adjourned temporarily and convened after the poll.