Into the final quarter, Kerala has spent only 53.29% of plan fund

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With 67 days left for the financial year-end, the plan fund utilisation stands at 53.29%, data with the State Planning Board (SPB) showed.

The annual plan presented in the state budget comprises projects to be implemented by government departments, agencies, PSUs and the assistance to local self-government institutions (LSGI).

The aggregate plan outlay comprises the state plan, funded by the state government, and receipts from the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). It has been pointed out that the acute financial crisis is the reason for the delay in plan fund utilisation.

The aggregate plan outlay for the current fiscal was Rs 38,629.19 crore. Of this, Rs 30,370 crore was under the state plan and Rs 8,259 crore under CSS-NCDC combined.

According to the latest figures with the SPB, the spending from the aggregate plan outlay stood at 53.29%. The progress of the state plan outlay, excluding LSGI, was 54.27% and CSS-NCDC 50.23%.

While the curbs on open market borrowings and the delay in getting central funds are the reasons attributed for the financial crisis faced by the government, the crisis is delaying the implementation of the plan projects.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, however, allayed concerns over the slow pace.