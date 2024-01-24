Nepal gang robs house in Varkala after sedating inhabitants

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member gang, comprising Nepal natives, robbed a house at Hariharapuram near Varkala on Tuesday night after sedating the inhabitants by administering drug-laced food.

The incident happened at the residence of Sreedevi Amma, where Sreedevi, her daughter-in-law Deepa and home nurse Sindhu were living. The robbery was committed with the assistance of the housemaid, a Nepali woman, who reportedly mixed sedatives in their food.

The Nepali woman had joined duty 15 days ago.

Two members of the gang were caught by the local residents after a neighbour saw them and raised an alarm.

The police said Sreedevi's son tried to reach his relatives over the phone. Despite several attempts, no one picked up and the calls were regularly getting cut.

Sensing danger, he alerted a relative, who was residing in the neighbourhood. When the man checked in by 11 pm, he saw a group of people fleeing the house.

He immediately alerted the neighbours, who then examined the place and found two of the culprits. One of them was found hiding in the premises of the house, while the other was found entangled in the barbed wire mesh.

The inhabitants of the house were found in an unconscious state and shifted to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the cops have intensified their search for the remaining three suspects. The police have recovered an undisclosed amount of money and gold from one of the detained men.