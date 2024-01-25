13 police officers, 5 Fire and Rescue men from Kerala get service medals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 13 police officers and five Fire and Rescue Service men from the state have been awarded service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Two cops were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), while 11 were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Among the Fire and Rescue men, one was awarded the PSM, while four others were awarded MSM.

ADGP Mahipal Yadav, who is the Excise Commissioner, and ADGP Gopesh Agrawal, Director of Kerala Police Academy, were awarded the PSM.

Vijayakumar F, who is the Assistant Station Officer, was the only person to be awarded PSM from the Fire and Rescue Service in Kerala.

The cops who were awarded the MSM are: IG Akbar A, Kochi City Commissioner; R D Ajith, Retired SP; V Sunilkumar, SP, Vigilance Officer of Civil Supplies Corporation; V Sugathan, ASP, Kottayam; Sheen Tharayil, ACP, Traffic (South), Thiruvananthapuram City; Sunil Kumar C K, DYSP, Bekkal; Salish N S, DYSP, Kodungallur; Jyodindrakumar P, Inspector, Vigilance, Malappuram; Radhakrishna Pillai K K, SI, State Special Branch, Kollam Rural; R Surendran, SI, Vigilance, Palakkad and Mini K, ASI, Women Cell, Kozhikode.

The Fire and Rescue Service officers who were awarded MSM are: Jiji N, Assistant Station Officer; Puliyara Kandi Pramod, Assistant Station Officer; Anil Kumar S, Assistant Station Officer and Anil Pallath Mani, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer.

