AI-generated Mammootty to star in upcoming Malayalam movie

KOCHI: A film featuring actor Mammootty as a young man in his 30s may not be a new concept in Mollywood. However, what if the same is achieved entirely using artificial intelligence (AI), without the actor’s physical presence on the set?

This is what sets an upcoming Malayalam movie apart from its predecessors. The film, which requires only four shots of Mammootty, will see the actor taken on a young avatar using AI. Mammotty has approved the use of his AI-generated incarnations for the project, said Unnikrishnan B, film producer and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

“Mammootty’s approval was obtained by the technicians of an upcoming movie, in which he plays a small role, to use AI to build his character. The actor gave his nod recognising the major role technology will play in films in future,” Unnikrishnan said. He did not reveal anything else about the movie, including who the actors, producer and director are, the budget or the release date.