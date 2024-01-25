Johnny Nellore may move to LDF by joining Kerala Congress (M)

KOTTAYAM: Johnny Nellore, who had previously distanced himself from the UDF, hinted at a potential return to active politics by expressing his desire to join the Kerala Congress (M). The former KC leader made the announcement during an interaction with reporters in Kottayam on Wednesday.

Some KC(M) leaders have also confirmed that discussions are underway to accommodate Johnny in the party. “While the party leadership has no objection in accommodating him, discussions are ongoing regarding the position that he should be given,” said a KC(M) leader.

Party insiders have revealed that most senior-level positions have already been filled, but there is a possibility that Johnny will be accommodated in the party’s high-power committee.

Johnny, who was the chairman of the KC (Jacob) faction, quit the party and joined the KC led by P J Joseph just before the previous assembly polls. However, in April last year, Johnny established his own party called the National Progressive Party.