Kalamassery rape case: After two-year pursuit, police arrest accused migrant worker from Assam

KOCHI : After a relentless pursuit lasting two years, the Kerala Police have successfully apprehended from Assam a migrant worker who had escaped after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Kalamassery.

Mahesan Saikye, 21, was arrested by a seven-member team from the Kalamassery police station in an operation reminiscent of the hit Mammootty-starrer ‘Kannur Squad’.

The accused, who was living in the village of Khalihamari in Assam under the protection of an ULFA militant, was arrested with precise planning and a tactical approach, the police said.

Saikye got acquainted with the girl through social media during his year-long stay in Kalamassery as a migrant labourer. The case was registered in 2021.

“Though the police initiated a probe based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the accused managed to escape. Even when the police team reached his native place, he remained under the protection of an ULFA militant, as his uncle is also part of the outfit,” an officer with the Kalamassery police station told TNIE.

Though the Kerala Police sought the help of the Assam Police to arrest Saikye, the request was turned down citing his ULFA background.

“We were about to catch the accused but someone in the Assam Police leaked the information. They were even frightened to trace him,” the officer said.

However, the police officers were not ready to abandon their plans. They began tracing him with the help of the cyber team, collecting phone numbers of his close relatives.