Kerala MLA apologizes for controversial post, faces backlash for offending Hindu sentiments

KOCHI: Thrissur MLA and CPI leader P Balachandran courted trouble on Thursday as a social media post denigrating Hindu gods triggered an outrage. Though the MLA deleted the social media post immediately, screenshots of the post were circulated widely on social media platforms.
BJP Thrissur district president K K Aneesh Kumar has lodged a complaint with Thrissur Police Commissioner demanding to book a case under section 153 of Indian Penal Code against the MLA for hurting religious sentiments and wantonly giving provocation with an intention to cause a riot.
Meanwhile, CPI Thrissur district secretary K K Valsaraj said that Balachandran has committed a mistake and his social media post is not party's opinion.
On Thursday morning Balachandran posted an apology on his Facebook expressing regret over the post.
"I had posted an old story in my FB page. I never intended to hurt anyone and the story was deleted within minutes. I regret posting that story," he said in the post.
The controversial post said, "Ram was innocent and as he was suffering from plantar wart, he was not arrogant. One day Lakshman brought Porotta and meat and Sita served it to the brothers. At that time a deer came that way. Sita asked Ram to catch that deer and cook it for her."
Meanwhile, Aneesh kumar lodged a complaint with Thrissur City police commissioner.
"I am a practicing Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram. By denigrating Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman Thrissur MLA P Balachandran has hurt my religious sentiments. this social media post is aimed at hurting religious sentiments and causing riot. I urge you to initiate action against the MLA for hurting religious sentiments and attempting to cause riot," he said in a social media post.
"Only a Communist can use such derogatory words to denigrate the faith of Hindus. They have been trying for a long time to win the support of fundamentalists by disparaging the culture of the state. Let the people who elected this representative hang their heads in shame," he added.