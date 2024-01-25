Kerala MLA apologizes for controversial post, faces backlash for offending Hindu sentiments

KOCHI: Thrissur MLA and CPI leader P Balachandran courted trouble on Thursday as a social media post denigrating Hindu gods triggered an outrage. Though the MLA deleted the social media post immediately, screenshots of the post were circulated widely on social media platforms.

BJP Thrissur district president K K Aneesh Kumar has lodged a complaint with Thrissur Police Commissioner demanding to book a case under section 153 of Indian Penal Code against the MLA for hurting religious sentiments and wantonly giving provocation with an intention to cause a riot.

Meanwhile, CPI Thrissur district secretary K K Valsaraj said that Balachandran has committed a mistake and his social media post is not party's opinion.