Kerala: Token strike partial; 73 per cent employees report for duty at Secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat Action Council has said that 1,400 employees had taken part in the day-long token strike braving dies-non ('no work, no pay') and transfers.

The token strike was staged by the Kerala Secretariat Association, Kerala Finance Secretariat Association, Kerala Law Secretariat Association and Kerala Legislature Secretariat Employees Organisation.

The protest by the pro-Opposition state employee unions was partial and was against the inordinate delay in the non-payment of dearness allowance dues and seeking better service conditions.

The protest by the pro-Congress Kerala Secretariat Association prevented employees from entering the Secretariat premises, which saw an intervention by the rival CPM-led Kerala Secretariat Employees Association. This led to sloganeering from both sides.

The police had to intervene where they formed a human shield between the two service organisation groups.

M S Ershad, president of KSA, said that 1,400 employees took part in the token strike and that it was a huge success.

“The ruling service organisation panicked seeing the success of the protest which led them to unleash anarchy. The CPM-affiliated KSEA intimidated the employees to ensure that a high attendance rate was achieved. But we were not cowed down by their pressure. The support of employee has been huge,” said Ershad.