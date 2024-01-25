Revamped National Progressive Party aims to serve as bridge between BJP & Christian community in Kerala

KOCHI: The National Progressive Party (NPP), floated by disgruntled Kerala Congress leaders nine months ago eyeing to tap the Christian vote bank, had lost its sheen after two former MLAs at its helm quit.
However, a revamped NPP is all set to make a come back in the state politics.
The party was launched with great fanfare and had the blessings of heads of various Christian denominations.
However, working chairman Johnny Nellore and vice-chairman Mathew Stephen, both former MLAs, left the party due to alleged internal feud.
But NPP has regrouped under the leadership of V V Augustine, former member of the National Minorities Commission, and will formally join the NDA soon. It would act as a bridge between the BJP-led coalition and the Christian community in Kerala.
The move comes at a time when the BJP is going all out with its Christian outreach programme in the state.
“The BJP wants an ally who can garner Christian votes, and the NPP would fulfill the role. Only through the unity of Hindus and Christians can we resist the Communist-Jihadi alliance,” said Hindu Parliament general secretary C P Sugathan, who was recently appointed vice-chairman of NPP.
BJP state president K Surendran will inaugurate the NPP’s state-level leaders’ meeting in Kochi on Thursday, party leaders said. BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas will address the event. Four bishops will attend the programme.
However, they refused to disclose the names of the church heads.