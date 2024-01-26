CMP's 11th party congress in Kochi from Jan 28 to 30

KOCHI : The 11th party congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), formed in 1986 under the leadership of M V Raghavan, will be held in Kochi on January 28, 29 and 30.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the general meeting presided over by party state secretary C P John at 5 pm at K R Gouriamma Nagar, Marine Drive, where a mass rally beginning from Rajendra Maidan at 3.30 pm will conclude.

UDF convener M M Hassan will be the chief guest. Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs T J Vinod and Anoop Jacob, Party for Democratic Socialism representative from Bengal Sameer Puthudanda, Adv A N Rajan Babu, Orissa Communist Party president Ajay Rawat and UP National Democratic People’s Front representative Yogendra Yadav will be the other honorary guests.

The programme on January 29 will begin at MVR Nagar (Town Hall) with the hoisting of the flag by P R N Nambeeshan. C P John will inaugurate the delegates’ conference where HMS All India secretary Tampan Thomas will be the chief guest.

On January 30 at 10 am, M P Saju will preside over a seminar on ‘Whether secular India will become a religious nation? Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the session.