Kerala: Chennithala says he stands vindicated on masala bond issue

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A day after the Enforcement Directorate came up against former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac on the Masala bond issue, Congress Working Committee leader Ramesh Chennithala said he stood vindicated.

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala said that whatever the ED had exposed on Wednesday was already revealed by him during his stint as the opposition leader.

Chennithala said that Masala bonds were purchased by a Canadian company, CDPQ, which has connections with SNC Lavalin. He also added that CDPQ has a 20 per cent share in SNC Lavalin, which controls the controversial company.

He also cast serious aspersions against the CM claiming that everyone knows about the link between him and SNC Lavalin which is seeing the case inordinately pending before the Supreme Court.